Lava creeps within 600 feet of Pohoiki boat ramp

Lava was a mere 575 feet from Pohoiki boat ramp at Isaac Hale Park this morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The USGS said at 9:15 a.m. that there were no new lava overflows following a Halemaumau crater collapse event at Kilauea’s summit Tuesday morning and not much change in the eruption overnight. The Pohoiki boat ramp, which has been threatened by approaching lava for several days, has not been overtaken yet, officials said.

The lava did not extend significantly westward in the last day, according to USGS.

No other fissures are active this morning, and lava fountaining at the active vent remains relatively low.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports earthquakes continue at Kilauea summit, and Fissure 8 continues to erupt into the lava channel flowing to the ocean entry at Ahalanui, where several small lobes are active. The next collapse event is expected this afternoon or evening.

Motorists on Highway 11 between the 28 and 32 mile markers are advised to stay on the pavement and pay attention to changing roadway conditions due to the seismic activity in the area.

Hawaii County Civil Defense, meanwhile, announced that the Disaster Recovery Center on Hawaii island is moving from Keaau High School gym to the Pahoa Neighborhood Facility, starting 8 a.m. on Monday.

The Pahoa Neighborhood Facility at 15-2908 Pahoa Village Road will be open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. It will be closed on Sundays.

The center is staffed by representatives of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the U.S. Small Business Administration and others supporting the recovery process. In the meantime, the Discovery Recovery Center at Keaau High School will maintain regular hours until 4 p.m. Saturday.