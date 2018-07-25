 Lava creeps within 600 feet of Pohoiki boat ramp
July 25, 2018 | 85° | Check Traffic

Top News

Lava creeps within 600 feet of Pohoiki boat ramp

By Star-Advertiser staff
July 25, 2018
Updated July 25, 2018 12:13pm
  • COURTESY USGS The Hawaii County Fire Department captured this image of Isaac Hale Park and boat ramp during their overflight of the area late Tuesday afternoon, according to the USGS.
  • COURTESY USGS The ocean entry has expanded to the southwest as it nears the edge of Isaac Hale Park, about 575 feet from the Pohoiki boat ramp this morning, according to USGS.
ADVERTISING

Lava was a mere 575 feet from Pohoiki boat ramp at Isaac Hale Park this morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The USGS said at 9:15 a.m. that there were no new lava overflows following a Halemaumau crater collapse event at Kilauea’s summit Tuesday morning and not much change in the eruption overnight. The Pohoiki boat ramp, which has been threatened by approaching lava for several days, has not been overtaken yet, officials said.

The lava did not extend significantly westward in the last day, according to USGS.

No other fissures are active this morning, and lava fountaining at the active vent remains relatively low.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports earthquakes continue at Kilauea summit, and Fissure 8 continues to erupt into the lava channel flowing to the ocean entry at Ahalanui, where several small lobes are active. The next collapse event is expected this afternoon or evening.

Motorists on Highway 11 between the 28 and 32 mile markers are advised to stay on the pavement and pay attention to changing roadway conditions due to the seismic activity in the area.

Hawaii County Civil Defense, meanwhile, announced that the Disaster Recovery Center on Hawaii island is moving from Keaau High School gym to the Pahoa Neighborhood Facility, starting 8 a.m. on Monday.

The Pahoa Neighborhood Facility at 15-2908 Pahoa Village Road will be open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. It will be closed on Sundays.

The center is staffed by representatives of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the U.S. Small Business Administration and others supporting the recovery process. In the meantime, the Discovery Recovery Center at Keaau High School will maintain regular hours until 4 p.m. Saturday.

PREVIOUS STORY
Bomber kills dozens as Pakistan votes for new parliament
NEXT STORY
‘Get me a Coke!’ What’s in the Trump-Cohen audio, what’s not
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING