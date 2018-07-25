Man uses pickax to destroy Trump’s star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

LOS ANGELES >> A man who took a pickax to Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame early today has turned himself in to police, authorities said.

The man strode up to Trump’s star off Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue about 3:30 a.m. and proceeded to destroy the majority of it, including bashing through Trump’s name plate, police said.

The man was carrying the pickax in a guitar case, according to KNBC-TV.

After bashing through the plaque, the man “called police and advised he had vandalized Donald Trump’s star and basically called on himself and said, ‘See you soon,’” said Lt. Karen Leong of the LAPD’s Hollywood Division.

Private security in the area attempted to intervene but couldn’t stop the man because they don’t have police powers, she said.

“I think they did the best they could,” she added.

By the time officers arrived at the scene, the man was gone, Leong said.

However, about an hour later, officials say he walked up to Beverly Hills police headquarters, identified himself and said he wanted to turn himself in.

LAPD officers picked him up soon after and took him into custody. He was still being interviewed at 6 a.m., Leong said.

He will likely be booked on suspicion of felony vandalism, she said.