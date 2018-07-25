 Man uses pickax to destroy Trump’s star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
July 25, 2018 | 80° | Check Traffic

Top News

Man uses pickax to destroy Trump’s star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Los Angeles Times
July 25, 2018
Updated July 25, 2018 8:23am

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Gregg Donovan stands near the vandalized star of Donald Trump on the Hollywood Walk of Fame today in Los Angeles.

  • ASSOCIATES PRESS

    Victor Lomelli of Los Angeles blogs over the vandalized star of Donald Trump on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this morning in Los Angeles. The star placed on Hollywood Boulevard near Highland Avenue in 2007 recognizes Trump for his work on the reality show “The Apprentice.”

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame that was vandalized early today in Los Angeles. Los Angeles police said the vandalism was reported early today and someone was subsequently taken into custody. A pickax was used in the vandalism.

ADVERTISING

LOS ANGELES >> A man who took a pickax to Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame early today has turned himself in to police, authorities said.

The man strode up to Trump’s star off Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue about 3:30 a.m. and proceeded to destroy the majority of it, including bashing through Trump’s name plate, police said.

The man was carrying the pickax in a guitar case, according to KNBC-TV.

After bashing through the plaque, the man “called police and advised he had vandalized Donald Trump’s star and basically called on himself and said, ‘See you soon,’” said Lt. Karen Leong of the LAPD’s Hollywood Division.

Private security in the area attempted to intervene but couldn’t stop the man because they don’t have police powers, she said.

“I think they did the best they could,” she added.

By the time officers arrived at the scene, the man was gone, Leong said.

However, about an hour later, officials say he walked up to Beverly Hills police headquarters, identified himself and said he wanted to turn himself in.

LAPD officers picked him up soon after and took him into custody. He was still being interviewed at 6 a.m., Leong said.

He will likely be booked on suspicion of felony vandalism, she said.

PREVIOUS STORY
Scientists find signs of water buried deep in Mars
NEXT STORY
NOAA moves to protect habitat for Hawaii’s endangered false killer whales
Comments (24)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING