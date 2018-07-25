Putting Mark Zuckerberg’s $16.8 billion wipeout into perspective

For many of the world’s richest people, losing $16.8 billion in a day would be a wipeout.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

For many of the world’s richest people, losing $16.8 billion in a day would be a wipeout.

For Mark Zuckerberg, it’s just about a fifth of his net worth.

The Facebook Inc. co-founder, chairman and chief executive officer is set to see his wealth slide to sixth place from third on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index after the company’s shares lost of 20 percent their value in after-hours trading today, as the stock plunged following disappointing results.

It’s an evaporation of wealth so big it would have left the following multi-billionaires without a cent to their name:

Charlene De Carvalho-Heineken — she is the biggest shareholder of the world’s second-largest brewer Heineken NV and has a net worth of about $16.7 billion

Iris Fontbona & family — Fontbona is the matriarch of Chile’s richest family, which controls Antofagasta Plc (among the world’s largest copper producers)

Leonard Lauder — chairman emeritus of Estee Lauder Cos Inc., one of the largest makers of cosmetics and fragrances globally

Zhang Zhidong — co-founder of Tencent Holdings Ltd. and has a net worth of $16.2 billion

Elaine Marshall — a director at Koch Industries Inc., the second largest closely held business in the U.S.

William Ding, chief executive officer of NetEase Inc. with a fortune of $16 billion

In fact, it would have wiped out 87 percent of the billionaires in Bloomberg’s index.