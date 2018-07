Honolulu police arrested a 31-year-old woman who allegedly shoplifted items from a convenience store in Waikiki and bit an employee Tuesday.

Police said the suspect took various items from the store with a total value of about $40 at about 3:15 p.m.

When a store employee, 27, confronted her, the suspect bit his right forearm and fled on foot, according to police.

Officers located the suspect nearby on Kaiulani Avenue and arrested her on suspicion of second-degree robbery.