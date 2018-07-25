 Florida and Hawaii lead nation in shark attacks
Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on July 25, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  July 24, 2018 at 11:03 pm
Florida by far led the country in shark attacks between 2007 and 2016, with 244, according to an analysis by the SafeWise security company. Hawaii came in second with 65. Read More

