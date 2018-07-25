 Thrift stores reusing bags must charge fee, city says
By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
Posted on July 25, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  July 24, 2018 at 10:58 pm
Question: Regarding the 15-cent bag fee, do thrift stores have to charge it even if the bag is used? I am referring to bags used to carry out merchandise. Read More

