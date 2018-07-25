 Mainland fans can view UH games
Mainland fans can view UH games

By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
Posted on July 25, 2018 12:05 am 
Mainland fans will be allowed to watch UH football home games for free on their cell phones and tablets this season, according to Bret Gilliland, deputy commissioner of the Mountain West Conference. Read More

