Suspect dead, police officer injured in early-morning shootout in Nanakuli

A male suspect in his 50s was killed and a Honolulu police officer was injured in a shootout in Nanakuli early today.

Officers arrived at a residence in the area of Mokiawe Street at about 8:25 p.m. Wednesday to serve him with a temporary restraining order. Police said he was armed and barricaded himself in the home.

The Honolulu Police Department’s Specialized Services Division responded where officers attempted to negotiate with the suspect to surrender.

At about 4:15 a.m., the suspect exited the residence and fired shots at police. One of the officers sustained a gunshot wound to his leg, while other officers returned fire. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

Emergency Medical Services treated the wounded 47-year-old officer and transported him in serious condition to Queen’s Medical Center. In addition, paramedics treated a woman in her 50s for an undisclosed “medical case” at the scene and transported her to a hospital.

Police have closed Mokiawe Street between Opuhe and Palikea streets and Opuhe Street at Haleakala Avenue as they continue to investigate the incident.