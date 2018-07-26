 Suspect dead, police officer injured in early-morning shootout in Nanakuli
July 26, 2018 | 79° | Check Traffic

Top News

Suspect dead, police officer injured in early-morning shootout in Nanakuli

By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
July 26, 2018
Updated July 26, 2018 7:47am

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA /ckojima@staradvertiser.com

    Honolulu police blocked off Opuhe Street in Nanakuli as they investigated an early-morning shootout in which the suspect was killed and an officer was shot in the leg today.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA /ckojima@staradvertiser.com

    Honolulu police blocked off Opuhe Street in Nanakuli as they investigated an early-morning shootout in which the suspect was killed and an officer was shot in the leg today.

ADVERTISING

A male suspect in his 50s was killed and a Honolulu police officer was injured in a shootout in Nanakuli early today.

Officers arrived at a residence in the area of Mokiawe Street at about 8:25 p.m. Wednesday to serve him with a temporary restraining order. Police said he was armed and barricaded himself in the home.

The Honolulu Police Department’s Specialized Services Division responded where officers attempted to negotiate with the suspect to surrender.

At about 4:15 a.m., the suspect exited the residence and fired shots at police. One of the officers sustained a gunshot wound to his leg, while other officers returned fire. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

Emergency Medical Services treated the wounded 47-year-old officer and transported him in serious condition to Queen’s Medical Center. In addition, paramedics treated a woman in her 50s for an undisclosed “medical case” at the scene and transported her to a hospital.

Police have closed Mokiawe Street between Opuhe and Palikea streets and Opuhe Street at Haleakala Avenue as they continue to investigate the incident.

PREVIOUS STORY
Authorities arrest 3rd of 4 suspects in shooting death rap star XXXTentacion
Comments (17)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING