Trump Jr. close to finalizing divorce terms

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Donald Trump Jr. and his wife Vanessa arrive for a divorce hearing today in New York. The Trumps were married in 2005 and have five children.
ASSOCIATED PRESS / APRIL 2, 2018 FILE PHOTO
Donald Trump Jr., right, and Vanessa Trump, left, arrive to participate in the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Donald Trump Jr. and his estranged wife Vanessa are expected to appear before a judge in New York City for a hearing in their divorce case.
NEW YORK >> Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump said today they have finalized a custody plan for their five kids and were near an agreement on divvying up finances as part of their divorce.
The estranged couple arrived together at Manhattan Supreme Court appearing glum. He wore a navy suit and purple tie. She sported a dark blue dress.
“The parties have agreed at least in principle to resolve all issues regarding child custody,” Justice Michael Katz said during the 15-minute hearing.
“I would very much like to commend both of you … obviously you have prioritized your children and taken steps to shield them from what could have been an invasive litigation process.”
Vanessa filed for divorce from her husband of 12 years in March.
Trump Jr. attorney Norman Heller said they were close to reaching an agreement on financial arrangements.
“Between us we have resolved most of the financial issues,” Heller told Katz.
The reasons for the couple’s divorce are unclear.
Trump Jr. has recently been dating former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle.