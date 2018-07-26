 U.S. to receive remains from North Korea today, Pacific military leader says
By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
July 26, 2018
Updated July 26, 2018 11:49am

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    North Korea leader Kim Jong Un, left, and U.S. President Donald Trump shake hands at the conclusion of their meetings at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island in Singapore on June 12. As part of a deal reached at the summit, North Korea agreed to repatriate the remains of American service members who died in the Korean War.

The head of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said this morning that the U.S. military will be in North Korea today as remains of service members killed during the Korean War are handed over.

“North Korea remains our most immediate challenge and I know that it will be Pacific Air Forces on the ground in North Korea that will repatriate some of our Korean war dead later today,” said Adm. Phil Davidson, the new commander of the Hawaii-based U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, formerly called Pacific Command.

Speaking at a change of command ceremony for Pacific Air Forces, Davidson’s comments came amid reports from South Korea media that North Korea would hand over remains on Friday, the 65th anniversary of the armistice that ended fighting in the Korean War.

The handover is the result of an agreement between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at a June 12 summit. The remains are expected to be taken to Hawaii for identification.

Citing diplomatic sources in Seoul, Yonhap News Agency reported that North Korea has apparently received 100 wooden caskets from the U.S. to transfer of the remains.

The U.S. military command in South Korea moved the caskets into the demilitarized zone that splits the Korean Peninsula in late June, Yonhap reported.

Officials from the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency in Hawaii were expected to be in South Korea to assist with the return of the remains. The remains will reportedly be picked up at the North’s Kalma Airport and then moved to Osan Air Base south of Seoul, where a ceremony is planned, according to sources cited by Yonhap.

