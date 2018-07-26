 Waianae Driver Licensing Center in Honolulu to offer Saturday hours
By Star-Advertiser staff
July 26, 2018
Updated July 26, 2018 10:35am

    The driver license center in Waianae is one of the five in the Honolulu area that will be open on Saturday.

The city announced today that the Waianae Driver Licensing Center will now be open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, starting this Saturday.

The Waianae center joins four others on Oahu offering the temporary Saturday hours as part of an effort to accommodate the jump in license renewals this year, and heavy summer demand. The additional hours in Waianae, which end Aug. 25, were made possible by a cooperative effort with local lawmakers and volunteers. Appointments will not be needed for the Saturday hours at the Waianae center.

The city said approximately 50 driver license and state ID applications can be processed during the Saturday hours each day at the center in Waianae. On-site volunteers will assist those in line, answer document questions and distribute application forms, freeing up licensing staff to attend to the processing of transactions.

The Driver Licensing Centers in Kapolei, Koolau, Kapalama, Wahiawa and Waianae, are open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays.

The Driver Licensing Centers offer driver license renewals and duplicates, and state ID services, but no driver testing or Commercial Driver’s License services on Saturday. Visit license.honolulu.gov to find a document guide and application form, which the city encourages customers to fill out ahead of time.

