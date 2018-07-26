 Ousted Papa John’s founder sues pizza chain for corporate records
July 26, 2018 | 85° | Check Traffic

Business Breaking| Top News

Ousted Papa John’s founder sues pizza chain for corporate records

Associated Press
July 26, 2018
Updated July 26, 2018 10:46am

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / JULY 17, 2018 FILE PHOTO

    The corporate headquarters of Papa John’s pizza located on their campus, in Louisville, Ky. Papa John’s is adopting a shareholder rights plan as it looks to safeguard against its disgraced founder possibly attempting to take control of the pizza chain.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / OCT. 18, 2017 FILE PHOTO

    Papa John’s founder and CEO John Schnatter attends a meeting in Louisville, Ky. Papa John’s plans to pull Schnatter’s image from marketing materials after reports he used a racial slur.

ADVERTISING

DOVER, Del. >> The founder of Papa John’s pizza is suing for access to the company’s books and records after he resigned this month amid reports he used a racial slur during a media training session.

In a complaint filed Thursday, John Schnatter says he wants access to the documents because of the “unexplained and heavy-handed way” that Papa John’s International Inc. has treated him.

The court filing comes as the company tries to distance itself from Schnatter, who resigned as chairman after Forbes published a July 11 article about the alleged slur.

Schnatter says he has been falsely accused, and calls his resignation a mistake.

The company has adopted a “poison-pill” plan to try to prevent Schnatter from amassing a controlling stake.

The company is based in Kentucky but incorporated in Delaware.

PREVIOUS STORY
NOAA investigates 2 suspicious Hawaiian monk seal deaths on Molokai
NEXT STORY
House backs defense bill with pay raise for troops
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING