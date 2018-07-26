 Little ones learn to move to a Latin beat
July 26, 2018 | 79° | Check Traffic

Little ones learn to move to a Latin beat

By Zenaida Serrano zserrano@staradvertiser.com
Posted on July 26, 2018 12:05 am 
Your kids can learn how to move to a lively Latin groove at salsa dance classes, offered weekly in Honolulu by the Linda Melodia Dance Co. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –