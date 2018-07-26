Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> Sean Yamaguchi of the Honolulu team was one of the leading hitters in the Little League Majors State Tournament. He was misidentified Wednesday in the Sports section in listings on Page C6.

>> Incumbent state House candidate Sam Kong is wrapping up his second term in the Legislature. Tuesday’s Editorial endorsements on Page A8 misstated the number of terms he has served.

>> Dean Hazama, who is no longer a member of the Honolulu Planning Commission, was appointed in 2012 and his term ended in December. Wednesday’s Editorial endorsements on Page A14 inaccurately reported his status.

>> Hawaii island police Sgt. Bryan Tina was shot multiple times Friday after opening the back of an SUV where accused killer Justin Waiki was hiding. Tina was misidentified in a story on Page B1 Wednesday.