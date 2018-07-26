 Tom Arnold: Hunt for revealing Trump tapes is public service
Associated Press
July 26, 2018
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. >> Tom Arnold says if his search for revealing tapes of President Donald Trump yields anything, he won’t save it for the September debut of his new TV series.

Any tape that would “help our country” will immediately be released, the comedian-turned-activist told a TV critics’ meeting today.

Arnold says Trump’s resignation from office is the intended goal of “The Hunt for the Trump Tapes with Tom Arnold,” which debuts Sept. 18 on Viceland. He repeatedly bashed the president and his supporters during the half-hour session.

Arnold and producers are seeking any footage the comedian says would show the president’s true character, including outtakes from Trump’s former reality show “The Apprentice.”

MGM, which owns “The Apprentice” footage, has said it will honor confidentiality agreements and not release any outtakes.

