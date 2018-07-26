Remains of possible U.S. veterans head to Hawaii

A soldier carries a casket containing a remain of a U.S. soldier who was killed in the Korean War during a ceremony at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, July 27.
A U.N. honor guard carries a box containing remains believed to be from American servicemen killed during the 1950-53 Korean War after arriving from North Korea, at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea.
The U.N. Command says the 55 cases of war remains retrieved from North Korea will be honored at a ceremony next Wednesday at a base in South Korea.
U.S. soldiers and people salute to vehicles transporting the remains of 55 U.S. soldiers who were killed in the Korean War at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea.
U.S. soldiers salute to vehicles transporting the remains of 55 U.S. soldiers who were killed in the Korean War at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea.
In this April 12, 2007, file photo, delegates of countries which participated in the Korean War salute the United Nations flag-covered coffins of six U.S. soldiers from the Korean War, during a tentative repatriation ceremony at a U.S. military base in Seoul. From 1996 to 2005, joint U.S.-North Korea military search teams conducted 33 recovery operations that collected 229 sets of American remains. The last time North Korea turned over remains was in 2007, when Bill Richardson, a former U.N. ambassador and New Mexico governor, secured the return of six sets.
A South Korean army soldier watches the list of the U. S. soldiers who were killed in the Korean War at the Korea War Memorial Museum in Seoul, South Korea, July 15.
In this March 12, 2014, file photo, a North Korean soldier, top center, looks at the southern side as three South Korean soldiers guard at the border village of Panmunjom, which has separated the two Koreas since the Korean War, in Paju, South Korea.
Honor guards of South Korea and the United Nations Command (UNC) carry boxes containing the remains of two servicemen killed during the 1950-53 Korean War, during a mutual repatriation ceremony at Seoul National Cemetery in Seoul, South Korea, July 13.
-
Honor guards of South Korea and the United Nations Command (UNC) carry boxes containing the remains of two servicemen killed during the 1950-53 Korean War, during a mutual repatriation ceremony at Seoul National Cemetery in Seoul, South Korea, July 13. The United States and South Korea held the ceremony to return home the remains of two servicemen - an unidentified allied soldier, presumably American, and a South Korean soldier.