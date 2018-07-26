 New era will bring ILH sports to TV viewers
July 26, 2018 | 79° | Check Traffic

New era will bring ILH sports to TV viewers

By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
Posted on July 26, 2018 12:05 am 
For the longest time the Interscholastic League of Honolulu was camera-shy when it came to the TV airing of its league football games. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –