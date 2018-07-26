 Mina’s Fish House brings happy hour into the sunshine
July 26, 2018 | 83° | Check Traffic

Mina’s Fish House brings happy hour into the sunshine

By Betty Shimabukuro bshimabukuro@staradvertiser.com
Posted on July 26, 2018 6:00 pm  Updated on  July 26, 2018 at 5:39 pm
Mina’s Fish House at the Four Season’s Resort at Ko Olina has two major selling points: The beach and chef Michael Mina Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –