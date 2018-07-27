Longtime Hilo tour company closing as Kilauea takes toll on tourism

Jack’s Tours, a longtime tour company based in Hilo, is closing by the end of the month, citing the downturn in tourism because of the Kilauea eruption.

On its website, Jack’s Tour’s announced that its last day would be Tuesday .

“The downturn in tourism due to the volcanic activity on Hawaii island has affected out business significantly and, unfortunately, we are unable to continue operations due to the significant decrease in business levels with no foreseeable improvement in the near future. We are very grateful for your business and support, and sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you.”

The company, in operation for more than 50 years, offered half-day volcano tours for passengers arriving on cruise ships in Hilo, along with narrated tours and ground transportation services.