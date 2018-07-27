Man, 23, critically hurt after losing control of speeding motorcycle in Waianae

SHARE















A 23-year-old motorcyclist sustained critical injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Waianae late Thursday.

Police said the man was traveling west on Lualualei Homestead Road at about 11:15 p.m. when he lost control of the motorcycle and struck a light pole.

Emergency Medical Services treated and transported him to a hospital in critical condition. Police said he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Speed was a factor, police said, but alcohol was not involved.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash.