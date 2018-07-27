Vice President Pence coming to Hawaii to receive possible remains of U.S. service members from North Korea

Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Hawaii next week when the remains of possible U.S. service members who died in the Korean war arrive at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam to be identified.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Hawaii next week when the remains of possible U.S. service members who died in the Korean war arrive at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam to be identified.

The White House issued a statement from Pence today, saying, “President Trump asked that I travel to Hawaii on August 1 to participate in the Honorable Carry Ceremony and receive the remains as they return to American soil. As the son of a Korean War combat veteran, it is deeply humbling to be part of this historic moment.”

Earlier today, North Korea returned 55 cases of possible American remains, which were brought to South Korea aboard a U.S. Air Force C-17 cargo plane.

After a ceremony in South Korea on Wednesday, the remains will be flown to Hawaii for identification under the DefensePOW/MIA Accounting Agency.

In his statement today, Pence also said, “Thanks to the leadership of President Donald Trump, North Korea committed to return the remains of our American service members who fell in the Korean War. This agreement was deeply meaningful to so many families across America and demonstrated once again the President’s unwavering commitment to the courageous men and women who have worn the uniform of the United States. … As the son of a Korean War combat veteran, it is deeply humbling to be part of this historic moment. We will never forget the sacrifices these brave service members and their families made for our nation and our freedoms.”