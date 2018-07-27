Ulta Beauty opens first of 3 shops in Hawaii

The first Ulta Beauty shop in Hawaii opened this morning in Kahului, Alexander & Baldwin Inc. officials announced.

A grand opening was held a half-hour before the shop’s 10 a.m. opening today at A&B’s Puunene Shopping Center in Kahului. The first 100 customers through the shop’s door each day receive a special beauty treat from today through Sunday.

Ulta Beauty, headquartered in Bolingbrook, Ill., is a beauty store chain offering cosmetics, men’s and women’s fragrances and haircare products, and a salon.

Two other Ulta Beauty stores are slated to open at A&B commercial centers in coming months — at Pearl Highlands Center on Aug. 17 and in former space occupied by Pier 1 Imports in Kailua later this year.

Completed in 2017, Puunene Shopping Center is a 113,000 square-foot Maui retail center, anchored by Target. A&B, a commercial real estate company, is Hawaii’s fourth largest private landowner.