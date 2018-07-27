 As tourism rises, residents less positive
July 27, 2018 | 81° | Check Traffic

As tourism rises, residents less positive

By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
Posted on July 27, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  July 26, 2018 at 11:09 pm
North Shore resident Kathleen Pahinui doesn’t need a survey to tell her that fewer Hawaii residents now feel the benefits of tourism outweigh the negatives. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –