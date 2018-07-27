 Corrections and clarifications
Corrections

Corrections and clarifications

July 27, 2018
Updated July 27, 2018 12:05am
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> Shoreline Hotel Waikiki’s new theme is “Nature Meets Neon.” The theme was inaccurately reported Monday in a story on Page B1.

>> The Na Moku ‘Eha Mele series’ “Mele o Maui” show at Hawaiian Mission Houses Historic Site and Archives will be Aug. 4. An incorrect date was published on Page 16 of today’s TGIF section, which is printed in advance.

