 Suspect identified in early-morning Nanakuli shootout
July 27, 2018 | 80° | Check Traffic

Suspect identified in early-morning Nanakuli shootout

By Rosemarie Bernardo and Leila Fujimori rbernardo@staradvertiser.com lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
Posted on July 27, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  July 27, 2018 at 12:47 am
A 53-year-old man was killed and a Honolulu police officer was injured in a shootout in Nanakuli early today. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –