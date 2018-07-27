Ulta Beauty to open in Maui shopping center

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE: ALEX) is excited to welcome acclaimed beauty retailer Ulta Beauty to Hawaii. The company will hold a grand-opening celebration at 9:30 a.m. Friday for its first store in the islands at A&B’s Puu­nene Shopping Center in Kahului. The store will open at 10 a.m.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE: ALEX) is excited to welcome acclaimed beauty retailer Ulta Beauty to Hawaii. The company will hold a grand-opening celebration at 9:30 a.m. Friday for its first store in the islands at A&B’s Puu­nene Shopping Center in Kahului. The store will open at 10 a.m.

Today through Sunday the first 100 customers through the door each day will receive a special beauty treat. The store will feature a broad selection of cosmetics, fragrances, skin care products, hair care products and salon services.

Ulta Beauty also will open two more stores at A&B commercial centers in the coming months, at Pearl Highlands Center on Aug. 17 and in Kailua town later this year.

“Ulta Beauty is known for providing an unmatched selection of quality products, great service and value to its customers. We’re excited to welcome them to Hawaii and expect they will serve our local communities well,” said Lance Parker, A&B chief real estate officer.

Puunene Shopping Center, completed in 2017, is a 113,000- square-foot retail center in Kahului collocated with the island’s only Target store. In addition to Ulta Beauty, existing and signed tenants include Starbucks, Petco, Maui Tacos, Massage Envy, Planet Fitness and Verizon.

Alexander & Baldwin Inc. is Hawaii’s premier commercial real estate company and the state’s foremost owner of grocery- anchored retail centers. With a portfolio of approximately 87,000 acres in Hawaii, A&B is the state’s fourth-largest private landowner. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages 3.4 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawaii.

A&B’s interests extend beyond commercial real estate into diversified agriculture, renewable energy and land stewardship. A&B also is Hawaii’s largest construction materials company and paving contractor. Over its nearly 150-year history, A&B has played a lead role in the development of the agricultural, transportation, tourism, construction and real estate industries.