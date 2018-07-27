RIMPAC: Marine Corps KC-130J refuels 2 Super Stallion helicopters in midair

2018 July 27 CTY- Honolulu Star-Advertiser photo by Jamm Aquino/jaquino@staradvertiser.com
Two CH-53E Super Stallions approach a KC-130J refueling aircraft for a mid-air refuel on Friday, July 27, 2018 off the north coast of Kauai, Hawaii. The KC-130J aircraft, with VMGR-152 based out of Virginia, refueled two CH-53E Super Stallion helicopters based out of Kaneohe Bay MCAS.
LCpl. Matthew Isabell, of VMGR 152, walks near a KC-130J aircraft before takeoff on Friday, July 27, 2018 at Kaneohe MCAS in Kanohe, Hawaii. The KC-130J aircraft, with VMGR-152 based out of Virginia, refueled two CH-53E Super Stallion helicopters based out of Kaneohe Bay MCAS.
LCpl. Matthew Isabell, of VMGR 152, walks near a KC-130J aircraft before takeoff on Friday, July 27, 2018 at Kaneohe MCAS in Kanohe, Hawaii. The refueling pod is seen under the wing at left. The KC-130J aircraft, with VMGR-152 based out of Virginia, refueled two CH-53E Super Stallion helicopters based out of Kaneohe Bay MCAS.
LCpl. Matthew Isabell, of VMGR 152, walks near a KC-130J aircraft before takeoff on Friday, July 27, 2018 at Kaneohe MCAS in Kanohe, Hawaii. The refueling pod is seen under the wing at center. The KC-130J aircraft, with VMGR-152 based out of Virginia, refueled two CH-53E Super Stallion helicopters based out of Kaneohe Bay MCAS.
Crewmembers perform pre-flight check on a KC-130J aircraft before takeoff on Friday, July 27, 2018 at Kaneohe MCAS in Kanohe, Hawaii. The KC-130J aircraft, with VMGR-152 based out of Virginia, refueled two CH-53E Super Stallion helicopters based out of Kaneohe Bay MCAS.
Cpl. Jared Anderson watches as a CH-53E Super Stallion approaches the port side of a KC-130J refueling aircraft on Friday, July 27, 2018 off north coast of Kauai, Hawaii. The KC-130J aircraft, with VMGR-152 based out of Virginia, refueled two CH-53E Super Stallion helicopters based out of Kaneohe Bay MCAS.
Two CH-53E Super Stallions approach a KC-130J refueling aircraft for a mid-air refuel on Friday, July 27, 2018 off the north coast of Kauai, Hawaii. The KC-130J aircraft, with VMGR-152 based out of Virginia, refueled two CH-53E Super Stallion helicopters based out of Kaneohe Bay MCAS.
A CH-53E Super Stallion links up to the fueling chute on a KC-130J refueling aircraft for a mid-air refuel on Friday, July 27, 2018 off the north coast of Kauai, Hawaii. The KC-130J aircraft, with VMGR-152 based out of Virginia, refueled two CH-53E Super Stallion helicopters based out of Kaneohe Bay MCAS.
A CH-53E Super Stallion approaches the fueling chute on a KC-130J refueling aircraft for a mid-air refuel on Friday, July 27, 2018 off the north coast of Kauai, Hawaii. The KC-130J aircraft, with VMGR-152 based out of Virginia, refueled two CH-53E Super Stallion helicopters based out of Kaneohe Bay MCAS.
A CH-53E Super Stallion links up to the fueling chute on a KC-130J refueling aircraft for a mid-air refuel on Friday, July 27, 2018 off the north coast of Kauai, Hawaii. The KC-130J aircraft, with VMGR-152 based out of Virginia, refueled two CH-53E Super Stallion helicopters based out of Kaneohe Bay MCAS.