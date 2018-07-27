 Change is in the air as Warriors start practice
July 27, 2018 | 81° | Check Traffic

Change is in the air as Warriors start practice

By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
Posted on July 27, 2018 12:05 am 
The University of Hawaii football team has flicked the switch to “off” on the offseason. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –