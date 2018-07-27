 HTA getting serious about NFL preseason game
July 27, 2018 | 80° | Check Traffic

HTA getting serious about NFL preseason game

By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
Posted on July 27, 2018 12:05 am 
The Hawaii Tourism Authority hopes to have a decision by the end of next month on whether the Los Angeles Rams will play the NFL’s first preseason game in Hawaii in 43 years. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –