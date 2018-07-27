Tropical Storm Gilma seen falling apart as it heads into Central Pacific

A “poorly organized” tropical storm has formed just in the East Pacific but is expected to dissipate before reaching the Central Pacific, forecasters said today.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Tropical Storm Gilma was about 1,825 miles east of South Point on Hawaii island early this morning, moving west-northwest at 17 mph. It was barely a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

Forecasters said little change in strength is forecast over the next two days but then Gilma should start weakening.

The storm is expected to enter the Central Pacific early next week as a tropical depression but dissipate soon afterward, far from Hawaii.