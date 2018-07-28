 4 rescued off Onekahakaha Beach Park
By Star-Advertiser staff
July 28, 2018
Updated July 28, 2018 8:00pm
Hawaii County lifeguards and fire personnel rescued today three divers and a kayaker who were pulled out to sea by a strong ebb current off Onekahakaha Beach Park in South Hilo.

A lifeguard at Onekahakaha reported at 4:17 p.m. today three divers and a kayaker were in distress, Hawaii County fire department said.

The lifeguard brought one swimmer in using a rescue board, while another made it to shore on his own.

The Hawaii County Fire Department’s Chopper-1 deployed a rescue swimmer to help the other two.

Ocean Safety’s rescue watercraft and the rescue swimmer helped the third swimmer onto the sled of the watercraft, and the kayaker was escorted back to shore.

The last unit returned to quarters by 4:57 p.m.

No one was injured, the fire department said in a news release.

