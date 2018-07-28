Fire chopper airlifts 2 injured hikers in Makaha

Two hikers, a man in his 60s and a teenage boy, were injured this afternoon while hiking above the water tanks in Makaha Valley.

Fire Capt. Scot Seguirant said the two tumbled down an unknown distance, sustaining minor injuries, while hiking the area above the water tanks on Kili Drive.

They found themselves “in a position where they couldn’t go up or down,” and needed help, he said.

The Honolulu Fire Department responded to the 3 p.m. alarm, and arrived at 3:13 p.m. Two rescue personnel were inserted by helicopter and got to the hikers at 4:08 p.m. They assisted the two hikers, who were airlifted out to a landing zone in the Mauna Olu subdivision.

Fire personnel transferred the pair at 4:29 p.m. to the care of Emergency Medical Services.