New England senators seek to designate National Lobster Day to honor lobstermen and their catch

Associated Press
July 28, 2018
Updated July 28, 2018 6:50am

    Lobster are seen at the Clam Shack in Kennebunkport, Maine. U.S. senators from New England want to grant the lobster another national day of celebration. They’ve introduced a resolution to again designate Sept. 25, 2018 as National Lobster Day to honor the economic, historic, cultural and culinary contributions of lobsters. The resolution is being led by Maine’s U.S. Sens. Angus King and Susan Collins, who say it honors not only the lobsters but also the people who harvest, ship and cook them.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. >> U.S. senators from New England want to grant the lobster another national day of celebration.

They’ve introduced a resolution to again designate Sept. 25 as National Lobster Day to honor the economic, historic, cultural and culinary contributions of lobsters.

The resolution is being led by Maine’s U.S. Sens. Angus King and Susan Collins, who say it honors not only the lobsters but also the people who harvest, ship and cook them.

Rhode Island’s U.S. Sen. Jack Reed says he expects the full Senate to again unanimously approve it as a fun, tasty way to honor lobstermen and their catch.

Maine led the nation in American lobster landings in 2016 with 132 million pounds (60 million kilograms) valued at nearly $540 million, followed by Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island.

