 Speed may have led to critical crash in Pauoa
By Rob Shikina rshikina@staradvertiser.com
July 28, 2018
Updated July 28, 2018 1:18pm
Excessive speed appeared to be a factor in a crash that left a man in critical condition Friday night on Pauoa, police said.

The driver, a 21-year-old Honolulu man, was speeding northbound on Kanealii Avenue when he crossed the centerline north of Booth District Park and struck a utility pole on the other side of the street, police said.

The man continued in the same direction for about 200 feet before striking two vehicles also parked on the southbound side of the road. The impact caused the pickup to overturn and the man was ejected onto the road.

Paramedics treated and transported the man to a hospital in critical condition, an Emergency Medical Services report said.

The crash happened at about 10:45 p.m. Police said the investigation was ongoing.

