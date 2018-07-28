CBS looks into misconduct claims amid report on CEO

NEW YORK >> The CBS board says it is investigating personal misconduct claims after reports the company’s chief executive, Les Moonves, is the subject of an upcoming New Yorker story detailing sexual misconduct allegations. The media company says “all allegations of personal misconduct are to be taken seriously,” and it is “investigating claims that violate the company’s clear policies in that regard.”

SHARE















ADVERTISING

NEW YORK >> The CBS board says it is investigating personal misconduct claims after reports the company’s chief executive, Les Moonves, is the subject of an upcoming New Yorker story detailing sexual misconduct allegations. The media company says “all allegations of personal misconduct are to be taken seriously,” and it is “investigating claims that violate the company’s clear policies in that regard.”

Facebook cleanup might hurt stock but help world

NEW YORK >> It’s been a rough year for Facebook and its investors. Questions of data privacy, fake news proliferation and user growth have dogged the company. Now it is investing heavily on fixing those problems. Not everyone is convinced of the solutions — but if you take Facebook at its word, the changes it plans will ultimately make the social media service better for its 2.2 billion users.

Trump again breaks protocol on release of economic news

WASHINGTON >> For the second time in two months, President Donald Trump broke with standard White House practices this week and appeared to offer a glowing preview of economic news. Past presidents have generally refrained from mentioning any government economic reports the day before they’re publicly released. Among other reasons, the idea is to avoid triggering a hasty or ill-considered response in global financial markets.

GM faces fiscal minefields assessing its plants

LORDSTOWN, Ohio >> Analysts say that with too many factories making slow-­selling cars, General Motors can’t afford to keep them all operating without making some tough decisions. A possible scenario is for GM to close its sprawling Lordstown plant in Ohio because the compact car it makes also is built in Mexico.

—

ON THE MOVE

>> Anthology Marketing Group has announced that Chelsea Livit was promoted to senior account executive from account executive in its Public Relations Group. Her responsibilities include being a primary client contact, ensuring that a high level of strategy, productivity and efficiency is maintained on all assigned accounts. Livit joined the marketing and communications company in 2016.

>> Pali Momi Medical Center has announced that Dr. Franklin Lee is its newest urologist. He specializes in robotic surgery, kidney and bladder cancer, invasive surgeries, kidney stone disease, erectile dysfunction and urologic oncology. Lee completed his urology residency at the University of Washington, and is board-certified in urology.