 Mike Pence to travel to Oahu to accept Korean War remains
July 28, 2018 | 80° | Check Traffic

Mike Pence to travel to Oahu to accept Korean War remains

By Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on July 28, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  July 28, 2018 at 12:08 am
Vice President Mike Pence will be in Hawaii on Wednesday for the arrival of the remains of possible U.S. service members who died in the Korean War. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –