UH football kicks off opening day of training camp

During team sessions and passing drills, the Rainbow Warriors ran two huddles simultaneously. Fanupo Pepealolo, right, runs at training camp.
Head coach Nick Rolovich said he does not know how long that pace will be maintained. “But I did like seeing the amount of reps,” Rolovich said. “We’ll have a lot of film to watch. I know that.”
The Warriors are closely monitoring the quarterback competition. “I thought Cole did a good job,” quarterbacks coach Craig Stutzmann said of McDonald, who was the primary backup last season.
Quarterbacks Jeremy Moussa, left, Cole McDonald, Kolney Cassel, and Justin Uahinui participate in Friday’s training camp.
Devan Stubblefield, WR, points to the camera at Friday's training camp.
The defensive line does drills at Friday's training camp.
J.R. Hensley (57) at Friday's training camp.
Justin Uahinui, a freshman out of Farrington, attends Friday's training camp.
Justin Uahinui, left, and Cole McDonald at Friday's training camp.
Cedric Byrd, left, and Rojesterman Farris II at Friday's training camp.
Cole McDonald looks down the field at Friday's training camp.
John Johnson catches the ball at Friday's training camp.
The offensive line does drills at Friday's training camp.
The first eight practices — Friday, Saturday, and next week Monday through Saturday — are open to the public. After that, the practices will be closed to the general public.
All open practices are scheduled to start at 8 a.m. Bring a folding chair or blanket, sunscreen and lots of water. It’s still summer.