La Ho‘iho‘i Ea honoring Liko Martin, Dawn Wasson

Local composer and singer Liko Martin and the late Dawn Wasson will be honored today during the annual observance of La Ho’iho’i Ea, or Hawaiian Sovereignty Restoration Day, at Thomas Square.

Martin, a longtime Hawaiian sovereignty advocate, and Wasson, who advocated for Native Hawaiians and Hawaii’s natural resources, are the recipients of the 2018 Hawaiian Kingdom Patriot Awards, presented by the Koani Foundation.

“Liko‘s music and life continue to inspire countless others and reminds us all that the Hawaiian Kingdom is still very much alive today,” Koani Foundation director Leon Siu said in a statement. “Aunty Dawnʻs passion and absolute love for her people as well as her tireless dedication to making Hawaii a better place for all was amazing.”

La Ho‘iho‘i Ea commemorates the end of British occupation of the Hawaiian Kingdom on July 31, 1843, when British Admiral Richard Thomas ordered the lowering of the Union Jack and restoration of the Hawaiian Kingdom’s flag after five months.

Martin and Wasson will be honored during a ceremony set to begin at 2:30 p.m. today in Thomas Square.