 Man critically injured in Pauoa crash dies, police say
Star-Advertiser staff
July 29, 2018
Updated July 29, 2018 2:47pm

    The intersection of Kanealii Avenue and Lae Street in Pauoa near Booth District Park.

A 21-year-old Honolulu man who police said was speeding when he crashed a pickup into two parked vehicles Friday night in Pauoa has died.

Police said the man, who has not been identified, died at 4:10 p.m. Saturday. It was the 35th traffic fatality this year on Oahu compared to 25 at this time last year.

Police said excessive speed appeared to be a factor in the crash.

At about 10:45 p.m. Friday, the driver was heading northbound on Kanealii Avenue when he crossed the center line north of Booth District Park and struck a utility pole, police said.

He continued in the same direction for about 200 feet before striking two vehicles parked on the southbound side of the road. The pickup overturned and the man was thrown onto the road.

He was taken in critical condition to a hospital, where he died.

