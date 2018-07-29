ROTC cadets found after getting lost in Wahiawa training course

Two Army ROTC cadets visiting from the mainland were rescued this morning after spending the night lost in a jungle warfare course in Wahiawa.

Lt. Col. Kurt Kellogg, spokesman for the Army’s 25th Infantry Division, said two college students became lost while participating Saturday in land navigation training in Schofield Barracks East Range off California Avenue. The cadets were in the jungle operations training course, which is about 6 square miles in size and covered with dense vegetation.

After the two failed to return by the allotted time at noon, the Army launched a search that included about 200 soldiers and Army vehicles and helicopters. Honolulu police and firefighters also assisted in the search, Kellogg said.

Honolulu Fire Department spokesman Capt. Scot Seguirant said firefighters assisted with a fire helicopter.

The Army searched overnight and into the morning until the two cadets were found on a road in the training area at about 11 a.m.

Kellogg said the cadets were “a little tired and possibly a little hungry, but otherwise in good shape.”

He declined to say where the cadets go to school, but said it was not in Hawaii.