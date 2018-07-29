Trump says he met with New York Times publisher on ‘fake news’

WASHINGTON >> President Donald Trump said he met with the publisher of the New York Times, a newspaper he’s attacked repeatedly, to discuss his frustrations with media coverage.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

WASHINGTON >> President Donald Trump said he met with the publisher of the New York Times, a newspaper he’s attacked repeatedly, to discuss his frustrations with media coverage.

Trump didn’t say when the meeting occurred. The president has relentlessly disparaged the Times for its White House coverage, which earned the newspaper a Pulitzer Prize this year.

Trump regularly refers to accurate media coverage he doesn’t like as “fake news” and has called news reporters the “enemy of the American people” several times in speeches and on social media. He’s also has branded the Times, a profitable company, as “failing.”

The Times and other news outlets have decried Trump’s attacks on the press.

Trump’s administration banned a CNN reporter from an event at the White House last week after she tried to ask the president questions in the Oval Office. The ban led to outcry from other reporters and the White House Correspondents Association.

“This type of retaliation is wholly inappropriate, wrong-headed, and weak,” association President Olivier Knox said in a statement Wednesday. “It cannot stand.”

The Times and the White House didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment about the meeting. Sulzberger took over as publisher of the newspaper in January from his father, Arthur Ochs Sulzberger Jr.