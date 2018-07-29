 Corrections
July 29, 2018
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> ACLU of Hawaii Legal Director Mateo Caballero did not say that almost half of all homeless people sleep in their vehicles nightly. An article Thursday on page B2 incorrectly said he did. The same article also reported Honolulu City Council Bills 51 and 52 both stipulate people would not be cited for obstructing sidewalks unless there are sufficient shelter beds available. Only Bill 52 stipulates this.

