 Super Hercules serves as refueler during RIMPAC
July 29, 2018 | 80° | Check Traffic

Super Hercules serves as refueler during RIMPAC

By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
Posted on July 29, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  July 28, 2018 at 10:58 pm
At about 1,000 feet over the Pacific between Oahu and Kauai, the Marine Corps KC-130J Super Hercules had to slow way down to let a Kaneohe-­based CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter catch up. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –