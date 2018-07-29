 Carissa Moore wins Supergirl Pro for first victory of the year
July 29, 2018 | 83° | Check Traffic

Sports Breaking| Top News

Carissa Moore wins Supergirl Pro for first victory of the year

By Star-Advertiser staff
July 29, 2018
Updated July 29, 2018 7:45pm

  • COURTESY WORLD SURF LEAGUE

    Carissa Moore competes during her round 5 heat today at the Paul Mitchell Supergirl Pro QS 6,000 today in Oceanside, Calif.

ADVERTISING

Three-time World Surf League Champion Carissa Moore won the Paul Mitchell Supergirl Pro QS 6,000 today in Oceanside, Calif. 

In the clean, inconsistent 2- to 3-foot swells, Moore defeated 16-year-old Caroline Marks 13.84 to 13.10 to win for the first time in 2018. It also marks the Punahou graduate’s first Supergirl Pro victory in her fourth attempt in the event.

The semifinals featured three Hawaii surfers. Moore edged Malia Manuel 12.23 to 12.20 while Marks beat Coco Ho 14.33 to 11.10.

Brisa Hennessy made the quarterfinals, but lost to Manuel 8.83 to 6.00.

Alessa Quizon fell in Round 5 to Marks, 17.37 to 12.03.

With the win, Moore adds 6,000 points to her Qualifying Series Rankings total.

PREVIOUS STORY
Old tweets by athletes highlight teams’ fears of social media
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING