Carissa Moore wins Supergirl Pro for first victory of the year

Three-time World Surf League Champion Carissa Moore won the Paul Mitchell Supergirl Pro QS 6,000 today in Oceanside, Calif.

In the clean, inconsistent 2- to 3-foot swells, Moore defeated 16-year-old Caroline Marks 13.84 to 13.10 to win for the first time in 2018. It also marks the Punahou graduate’s first Supergirl Pro victory in her fourth attempt in the event.

The semifinals featured three Hawaii surfers. Moore edged Malia Manuel 12.23 to 12.20 while Marks beat Coco Ho 14.33 to 11.10.

Brisa Hennessy made the quarterfinals, but lost to Manuel 8.83 to 6.00.

Alessa Quizon fell in Round 5 to Marks, 17.37 to 12.03.

With the win, Moore adds 6,000 points to her Qualifying Series Rankings total.