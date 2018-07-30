 17-year-old boy charged in gunpoint robbery at Honolulu ATM
By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
July 30, 2018
Updated July 30, 2018 6:06pm

    The teenager was arrested at 9:40 a.m. today on suspicion of first-degree robbery in Honolulu.

Prosecutors charged this afternoon with first-degree robbery a teenager who was the subject of a CrimeStoppers bulletin and seen robbing at gunpoint a man on July 19 at an ATM in Makiki.

Police arrested the suspect, a 17-year-old boy, at 9:40 a.m. today on suspicion of first-degree robbery in Honolulu.

The teenager was already in custody at the Alder Street detention facility for youths for a previous offense.

The male suspect was caught on a surveillance camera approaching a man at 4:15 a.m. with a handgun and demanded money. The victim fled to a nearby gas station.

An off-duty police officer intervened, and the suspect fled on a moped.

CrimeStoppers and police thanked the public for helping to find the suspect.

CrimeStoppers spokesman Sgt. Chris Kim said that a member of the public saw the CrimeStoppers’ photos and notified police.

Kim said that the gun was not recovered, so it is unknown whether the gun was real or fake.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or *CRIME on a cell phone.

