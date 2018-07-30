 FEMA head of personnel resigns amid sexual misconduct claims
FEMA head of personnel resigns amid sexual misconduct claims

Associated Press
July 30, 2018
July 30, 2018

  ASSOCIATED PRESS

    FEMA Administrator Brock Long speaks during a news conference at the National Hurricane Center on May 30 in Miami. FEMA’s administrator Brock Long is referring the sexual misconduct investigation to the Homeland Security Department’s internal watchdog. He says such behavior is not tolerated.

WASHINGTON >> The recently resigned head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s personnel office has been accused of improper sexual relationships and creating a “toxic” environment.

That’s according to a summary of an internal investigation by the agency. Preliminary results were completed Friday.

FEMA officials say Corey Coleman resigned June 18 amid the probe. Coleman is not named in the summary but officials at the agency confirmed the report refers to him.

FEMA’s administrator Brock Long is referring the investigation to the Homeland Security Department’s internal watchdog. He says such behavior is not tolerated. A call to Coleman’s home was not returned.

The summary provided to The Associated Press also says he showed preferential treatment to fraternity brothers when hiring. It was first reported by the Washington Post.

