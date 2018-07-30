 State cancels monthly siren test due to Korean War remains repatriation ceremony
By Star-Advertiser staff
July 30, 2018
Updated July 30, 2018 10:01am

    The monthly emergency siren test, scheduled for Wednesday, has been canceled, state officials said today.

The decision was made in deference to a ceremony repatriating the remains of possible U.S. service members who died in the Korean War. Vice President Mike Pence, the son of a Korean War combat veteran, is expected to attend the ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

“We want to make sure that we maintain the dignity and solemnity of the occasion,” Gov. David Ige said in a news release today. “It is a small adjustment for us to show our respect for the service and sacrifice of these brave individuals.”

The next monthly siren test is scheduled for 11:45 a.m. on Sept. 4. It is formally known as the Statewide Outdoor Warning Siren System.

