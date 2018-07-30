State cancels monthly siren test due to Korean War remains repatriation ceremony

ADVERTISING
The state has canceled the monthly warning siren test that was scheduled for Wednesday morning.
The decision was made in deference to a ceremony repatriating the remains of possible U.S. service members who died in the Korean War. Vice President Mike Pence, the son of a Korean War combat veteran, is expected to attend the ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.
“We want to make sure that we maintain the dignity and solemnity of the occasion,” Gov. David Ige said in a news release today. “It is a small adjustment for us to show our respect for the service and sacrifice of these brave individuals.”
The next monthly siren test is scheduled for 11:45 a.m. on Sept. 4. It is formally known as the Statewide Outdoor Warning Siren System.