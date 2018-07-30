 Work furlough inmate fails to return to Laumaka
By Star-Advertiser staff
July 30, 2018
Updated July 30, 2018 10:05pm

  • COURTESY HAWAII DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

    Michael Tenney

Work furlough inmate Michael Tenney failed to return to the Laumaka Work Furlough Center after work tonight.

The 52-year-old was supposed to return by 7 p.m. Sheriffs and Honolulu Police have been notified.

Tenney is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 171 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair with gray at the temples.

Tenney is serving time for unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle and promotion of a dangerous drug. Tenney now faces an additional escape charge when found.

The public is asked to call 911 or Sheriffs at 586-1352 if they see him.

