Work furlough inmate fails to return to Laumaka

ADVERTISING
Work furlough inmate Michael Tenney failed to return to the Laumaka Work Furlough Center after work tonight.
The 52-year-old was supposed to return by 7 p.m. Sheriffs and Honolulu Police have been notified.
Tenney is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 171 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair with gray at the temples.
Tenney is serving time for unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle and promotion of a dangerous drug. Tenney now faces an additional escape charge when found.
The public is asked to call 911 or Sheriffs at 586-1352 if they see him.