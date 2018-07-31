 Mayor Harry Kim undergoes precautionary procedure in Hilo hospital
Mayor Harry Kim undergoes precautionary procedure in Hilo hospital

By Star-Advertiser staff
July 31, 2018
Updated July 31, 2018 10:19am

  • STAR-ADVERTISER FILE / May 28

    Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim, shown here inside the Civil Defense’s Emergency Management Center in Hilo in May, underwent a precautionary procedure today at Hilo Medical Center “involving the insertion of a defibrillator,” according to his office.

Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim underwent an outpatient procedure at Hilo Medical Center this morning where doctors inserted a defibrillator as a precautionary measure, according to a news release from his office.

“Knowing Harry, he’ll be back at work soon,” county managing director Wil Okabe said in the release. “We appreciate everybody’s good wishes and support.”

Kim, 78, suffered his fourth heart attack days before the May 3 eruption in the lower East Rift Zone in Puna. In mid-June, he was briefly hospitalized for a relapse of pneumonia.

