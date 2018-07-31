Mayor Harry Kim undergoes precautionary procedure in Hilo hospital

Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim underwent an outpatient procedure at Hilo Medical Center this morning where doctors inserted a defibrillator as a precautionary measure, according to a news release from his office.

“Knowing Harry, he’ll be back at work soon,” county managing director Wil Okabe said in the release. “We appreciate everybody’s good wishes and support.”

Kim, 78, suffered his fourth heart attack days before the May 3 eruption in the lower East Rift Zone in Puna. In mid-June, he was briefly hospitalized for a relapse of pneumonia.