 Mexicans warned against trying highway dancing
Associated Press
July 31, 2018
Updated July 31, 2018 5:55am
MEXICO CITY >> Mexican federal police have issued a video warning people against dancing alongside their cars, saying federal highway law prohibits exiting a moving vehicle.

In the viral “Kiki challenge” based on Drake’s latest No. 1, “In My Feelings,” people get out of their cars and dance alongside the cars’ open doors.

In Mexico’s version, people dance to the Tucanes de Tijuana’s norteno hit, “La Chona.”

In Mexico, videos have become popular of people falling, failing to get back in their cars, or getting in trouble with authorities.

Federal police commissioner Manelich Castilla tweeted over the weekend that “there are challenges that aren’t worth accepting. Getting out of a moving car will never be a good idea.”

In Egypt, authorities have threatened to fine or jail people for the practice.

